Delhi Traffic Alert For Christmas: Advisory Issued For Traffic Diversion From December 24, 25. Check Roads To Avoid

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Due to Christmas weekend on December 24-25, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a set of guidelines.

Delhi: Delhi is currently brimming with Christmas cheer. With this special merry weekend, people are all set to visit cafes, church, shopping complex, and every other place to have Chridtmasy weekend. Hence, more people, more cars, more traffic! Therefore, keeping in mind the grand Christmas celebratios across the city, Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to avoid as much congestion as possible. they have enlisted certain points that would witness major traffic, designated parking lots and traffic diversions.

Plan your commute in accordance with the advisory detailed here.

Delhi Traffic Advisory For December 24-25, Christmas

According to Delhi Traffic Police, here is a list church in Delhi expecting huge crowds from December 24 onwards till December 25. All check the list all heavy traffic points to plan your commute.

Traffic Diversions In Delhi On Christmas:

From R/A RML going towards Gol Dak Khana

From Bhai Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T point going towards Gol Dak Khana

From Patel chowk on Ashoka Road going towards Gol dak Khana

From outer circle Connaught Place going towards Gol Dak Khana on Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Designated Parking Lots For Christmas In Delhi

Vehicles will be parked in single lanes at the following places

Pandit Pant Marg

Dr. Bishamber Das Marg

North Avenue Road

Talkatora Road

Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road

Church Road