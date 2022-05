New Delhi: Here’s a piece of good news for Delhi residents. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced to provide free sewer connections to 25,000 households in Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad and installing 30 reverse osmosis plants in Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters to provide clean drinking water to their residents. The utility has earmarked Rs 19 crore to provide free sewer connectivity in 12 colonies in Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad under the ‘Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojna’. It will prevent 2.5 crore litres of sewage from directly falling into the Yamuna river, the board said after a meeting on Thursday.Also Read - Delhi Start-Up Policy Approved, to Provide Relief to Entrepreneurs: CM Arvind Kejriwal

It has also decided to install 30 RO plants in JJ colonies to provide free, clean drinking water to their inhabitants. Officials said the plan is to install 1,000 such plants in the national capital. "These plants will operate round-the-clock and will be equipped with eight to 10 dispensing units at different locations to cater to a large population in a hassle-free manner," a statement said.

Each RO machine can dispense up to 65,000 litres of water every day. A fixed quantity of water will be dispensed per household a day for which RFID cards will be issued to families. "The RO plants will replace tankers which will help residents circumvent the often tiring and time-consuming process of getting water and eliminating the chances of social tensions," the utility said. The availability of clean water will help reduce the financial burden on families in JJ clusters due to diseases caused by unclean water, it added.

10-km sewer line in Narela, 25-km sewer line in Burari

The board also approved the laying of a 10-km sewer line in Narela and a 25-km sewer line in Burari, respectively. The sewage will be routed to the Narela and the Coronation sewage treatment plants.

A 10-km sewer line will be laid in the Singhu Group of colonies in the Narela sewage treatment plant (STP) catchment area, and a 25-km sewer line will be provided in the Pradhan Enclave falling under the Coronation STP catchment area.

At present, the untreated sewage from these areas falls into the Yamuna directly. Living conditions of around 15,000 residents of Narela and 41,000 residents of Burari will benefit once the project is completed.

Other major decisions taken by DJB:

The DJB has also decided to upgrade and comprehensively operate and maintain the 40 MGD Rithala STP on a unique financial model — the government will only have to pay Rs 24 crore for the initial phase and the total amount of Rs 260 crore will be paid in instalments over a period of 10 years.

The Kejriwal government has also planned to create a lake in 100 acres of land at Iradatnagar which will be fed from treated water of this STP.

To deal with the long-standing issue of treating the increased ammonia in raw water being received from Haryana, the board approved the work of rehabilitating an existing non-functional WTP into a six MGD plant to treat ammonia up to 10 ppm.

(Based on PTI inputs)