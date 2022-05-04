New Delhi: The Delhi police seem to have cracked the murder of a 75-year-old builder, who was stabbed multiple times in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area earlier this week. While one of the suspects was tracked through his Metro card and held from Rajiv Chowk station, raids were on to nab another youth, who is a resident of outer-north Delhi.Also Read - Delhi: 77-Year-Old Builder Killed, Robbed At Home In Posh Civil Lines Area

Ram Kishore Aggarwal, the director of Jupiter Builders, was killed during a robbery bid on Sunday. Some cardboard boxes containing cash were found missing from the house, police had said, pointing to robbery as a possible motive behind the killing.

According to reports, the accused worked as a cleaner at Agrawal's home about one-and-a-half years ago and that he has some other cases against him. The accused was taken into custody at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station after he was tracked down using CCTV footage.

How Police Cracked Delhi Civil Lines Murder plot

During the course of the investigation, police found that the two assailants had arrived at his house around 10 pm on Saturday on an Apache bike with a fake registration number. After parking the bike near his bungalow, they walked up to the Civil Lines Metro station and went to several places, including a station in Outer Delhi, and were subsequently captured on multiple cameras. One of the accused walked to the Civil Lines Metro station, took a train to New Delhi station and then to Samaypur Badli. From the Samaypur Badli station, he took an auto-rickshaw to his home. They were also captured on CCTV cameras frequenting the Delhi University area and Metro station as well as a station in outer-north Delhi, where the second suspect lives. The next day, he took an auto-rickshaw to Civil Lines, the two allegedly killed the builder and then fled on the bike they had parked there the night before, police sources said. They next day (Sunday), the duo sneaked into the house, committed the robbery-murder and fled. During the probe, police scanned footage from over 300 CCTV cameras to identify the accused. They were seen wearing masks throughout. Police then tracked the accused’s movement on Metro and alerted officials and security there. A surveillance began on the accused’s Metro Smart Card and as soon as he used it this morning, special staff of Metro security took him into custody. The card was put under surveillance and police were alerted when it was used again on Tuesday. The cops started tracking the card and caught the suspect at Rajiv Chowk Metro station. He was taken in for questioning and asked about the identity and whereabouts of his associates.

Meanwhile, the police are also looking for an ‘insider’ they suspect to be the mastermind, as the two intruders had detailed knowledge about the topography of the house.