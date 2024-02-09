BREAKING NEWS: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces ‘One-Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has passed directions to Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj about chalking out the details of the 'One-Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme.

File Photo (ANI)

Delhi News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday announced a ‘One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme’ for Delhiites to settle their pending water bills. Kejriwal has passed directions to Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj about the same.

The proposal will be brought before the Delhi Cabinet soon.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

