New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed another press conference over the COVID-19 situation in the capital, this time to inform that around 25,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate has increased from 24 per cent to 30 per cent. Also Read - Delhi Facing Shortage of Oxygen, Remdesivir & ICU Beds: Kejriwal as City Registers 24k Covid Cases in 24 Hours

The CM also said that there are less than 100 ICU beds left in Delhi hospitals and there is also a shortage of oxygen cylinders. Meanwhile, he said there are a total of 10,000 beds in Delhi, including those given by the central government. Arvind Kejriwal said of these beds, 1,800 beds currently reserved for COVID patients. Also Read - Impose 10-Day Complete Lockdown in Delhi: Traders Body to CM Kejriwal Amid Surge in COVID Cases

Arvind Kejriwal said he spoke to Health Miniter Harsh Vardhan and Home Minister Amit Shah in the morning and informed them that Delhi is in dire need of hospitals. Also Read - No Shortage Of Beds In Delhi, Don't Insist On Specific Hospitals: CM Arvind Kejriwal

“I request Centre to allot 7,000 of 10,000 beds in view of severe COVID cases,” Arvind Kejriwal said.