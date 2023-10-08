Home

News

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates India’s Biggest C&D Plant Of 2000 Metric Tonnes Capacity

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates India’s Biggest C&D Plant Of 2000 Metric Tonnes Capacity

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has inaugurated in Burari, the 'biggest C&D Plant' in India with a capacity of 2000 Metric Tonnes. The Chief Minister has also spoken about the importance of the plant..

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo_ANI)

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has inaugurated a Construction and Demolition (C&D) Plant in Burari, Delhi today, October 8, 2023. The newly inaugurated C&D Plant is said to be the largest in India. Two videos of the Delhi CM, at the plant site are going viral on social media; in one video, Arvind Kejriwal is understanding the project in detail and in the second one, the Aam Aadmi Party Chief is seen interacting with the media, expressing his happiness on the inauguration of the Plant. Know more about this launch..

Trending Now

Delhi CM Inaugurates C&D Plant In Burari

As mentioned earlier, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Plant in Burari, New Delhi. The chief minister can be seen walking into the plant site, interacting with the plant’s officials and understanding at length, the functioning/working of the plant; Delhi CM has also inspected the plant well.

You may like to read

Arvind Kejriwal Statement On Burari C&D Plant Inauguration

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Burari C&D Plant, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has said, “I am very happy as today in Burari the C&D plant has been inaugurated with the capacity of 2000 metric tonnes… In this plant with the help of debris, bricks and tiles will be made…This is India’s biggest plant…”

While addressing the people at the inauguration in Shastri Park, Delhi CM has said that a Construction and Demolition plant has been inaugurated which means that all the debris collected from different areas of Delhi, will be transformed into marble tiles here and will be used.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES