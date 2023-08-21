Home

Delhi Govt Officer Booked For Raping Friend’s Minor Daughter Suspended; CM Kejriwal Seeks Case Report

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders suspension of WCD officer accused of raping minor, seeks report from chief secretary by evening.

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the suspension of a government officer in the Women and Child Development department, as he is accused of raping a minor. The Chief Minister sought report from Naresh Kumar, the Chief Secretary, New Delhi by 5:00 PM today, in connection to the case.

Delhi Officer Accused Of Raping Friend’s Daughter, Wife Provided Abortion Pill

The officer of the Delhi government’s women and child development department has been booked for allegedly raping his friend’s minor daughter several times and impregnating her, police had said on Sunday. The girl was staying with the accused – a deputy director in the department – and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.

The minor has also disclosed to the police that she got pregnant and was forced to abort her pregnancy by the wife of the accused. It was the wife of the accused who gave the victim medicines, to abort her pregnancy.

FIR Registered Against Accused

An FIR has been registered by the Burari Police Station against the accused, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 13, 2023.

According to the police, the WCD officer had allegedly sexually harassed, physically molested and repeatedly raped the minor for many months between the years 2020 and 2021.

It has also been revealed by the police that the minor victim, who is now in Class 12, started having severe anxiety and was admitted to a hospital a week ago. It was after extensive psychological counselling that she opened up about the harassment she had to go through in the last few years. The medico-legal examination of the minor is being conducted and an investigation is also underway.

DCW Chief Demands Arrest Of Accused

Today, on August 21, the Chief of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal sent a notice to Delhi Police and demanded the arrest of the WCG officer. The DCW Chief has slammed the official and has said that this is a ‘serious offece’ and there should be an immediate arrest in the case. The accused is a Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of Delhi Government.

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has also said that this is a horrific incident and has shamed humanity. The minister has said that action should have been taken till now and because that has not happened, Delhi CM Kejriwal has ordered the suspension of the official himself.

Delhi Police has also said that the minor victim’s father had passed away, who was also a Delhi government employee. After the death of the victim’s father, she started living with the accused officer in Burari, from October 2020 to February 2021.

(Inputs from ANI)

