New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal has been admitted to a hospital in the city, informed an AAP MLA on Friday. Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20 and was being treated in home isolation. Also Read - Don’t Queue Up Outside Vaccination Centres Tomorrow, We've Not Received Vaccines Yet: CM Kejriwal to Delhiites

The Delhi CM also isolated himself at his home after his wife was diagnosed with COVID-19. However, Arvind Kejriwal continued to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Delhi from his residence. Also Read - Kejriwal Govt Tells High Court MP, Maha Got More Oxygen Than Asked For But Delhi Less; HC Asks Centre For Justification

Sunita Kejriwal was recently shifted to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti took to Twitter to share the news. Also Read - Kejriwal Goes Into Self Isolation After Wife Sunita Kejriwal Tests COVID Positive

He tweeted, “Upsetting that my bhabhi .@KejriwalSunita Ji has been admitted in Max, Saket on account of Corona. She is a very strong-willed lady and no Corona can harm her at all. She always stood with all of us in our troubled times. Let’s pray for her quickest recovery!”