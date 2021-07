New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ prepared to deal with a possible third wave of Covid-19 in the national capital was passed in the DDMA meeting on Friday. A Delhi government panel working to manage the possible third wave of Covid has devised a colour-coded mechanism that prescribes a graded response, including the closure of most economic activities at the highest ‘Red’ level alert.Also Read - Testing, Tracking, Vaccination: Top Doctors List Out Delhi's Covid Plan To Fight New Variants | Details Here

"The 'Graded Response Action Plan' was passed in the DDMA meeting today. No doubts will remain about when the lockdown will be imposed or when it will open. In the meeting, there was also discussion about the Delta plus variant. We have to stop this variant from spreading in Delhi, for which the government is taking all necessary steps," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

आज DDMA बैठक में 'Graded Response Action Plan' पास किया गया। कब लॉकडाउन लगेगा और कब क्या खुलेगा, इसे लेकर अब संशय की स्थिति नहीं रहेगी। बैठक में कोरोना के Delta+ वेरिएंट को लेकर भी बात हुई, इस वेरिएंट को हमें दिल्ली में फैलने से रोकना है जिसके लिए सरकार हर ज़रूरी कदम उठा रही है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 9, 2021

The colour codes based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts. The graded response will involve restricting economic activities as per the level of alert linked with the severity of the pandemic. Shops and establishments of essential goods and services will be allowed to open during all the four levels of alerts.

