Delhi To Get 400 Electric Buses Ahead Of G20 Summit. Check Details Here

Currently, 400 electric buses are already in operation in Delhi under the Centre-supported Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) II Scheme.

The Delhi government has awarded a contract for the induction of 1,500 electric buses in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet.. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 400 electric buses on September 5 (Tuesday), ahead of much-anticipated G20 summit in the national capital. A Raj Niwas official said that besides the L-G and the CM, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will also attend the flagging off ceremony.

The Delhi government has awarded a contract for the induction of 1,500 electric buses in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet. Of these, 921 are covered under the FAME II Scheme under the National Automotive Board (NAB) of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The Centre supports electric vehicle (EV) deployment through the FAME II Scheme, with an aim to reduce primary fossil oil consumption and pollution in cities as well as create battery and EV manufacturing capacity at a global scale.

The induction of EVs will enable Delhi to switch to e-mobility with a target of making 80 per cent of the DTC’s fleet electric, the officials said.

Delhi is all set to host the G20 summit from September 9 to 10. The grand two-day event, first after India’s ascension to the global group’s presidency, will witness the arrival of top world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sanuk, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, among others in the national capital.

The world leaders and other top foreign diplomats with gather at the newly-built state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, hence all markets, banks and other commercial establishments in the area will remain shut due to security reasons, the Delhi Police has informed in an advisory.

The national capital has received a major makeover with several historical as well as key places in the city being renovated and/or upgraded ahead of the mega summit.

(With PTI inputs)

