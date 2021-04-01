New Delhi: In the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday. Officials said the meeting will be held at 4 pm on Friday and will be attended by Health Minister Satyendar Jain. As per reports, the government has also decided to close the schools for students up to class 8 in the region until further notice. Also Read - 'Unite Against BJP': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes Letter To 15 Opposition Leaders

The Delhi government had earlier this week capped the guests allowed at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces. It also said that only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30.

Delhi reported 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 2.71 percent, while 11 more people succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said. The number of cumulative cases stands at 6,62,430. Over 6.42 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. The city had recorded 992 cases on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on Sunday. It reported 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases last Tuesday, when it crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since December 24. The positivity rate was 2.70 percent on Tuesday, 2.77 percent on Monday, 2.35 percent on Sunday, 1.70 percent on Saturday,1.80 percent on Friday, and 1.69 percent on Thursday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly. The minister had said that there were enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients and it could be increased if the need arises.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise” in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and “assuming all is well now”.

The next two-three months could be challenging, they said, adding the situation can be kept under control if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to.