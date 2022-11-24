Delhi Comic Con 2022: Experience Pop-Culture Extravaganza In December. Check Dates, Venue And Ticket Prices

Delhi Comic Con 2022, greatest pop-culture extravaganza, is set to be held in the city for three days.

Delhi Comic Con 2022 will be held in NSIC Exhibition ground in Okhla. (Photo: comicconindia.com)

Delhi Comic Con 2022: Comic Con India, the country’s greatest pop-culture exhibition, is coming to Delhi! The spectacle is set to be held in Delhi’s NSIC Exhibition ground for three days as hundreds of fans are expected to attend the event. With stars, cosplayers and awesome merchandise, the best weekend of the year is coming back to the capital city. If you are a nerd who breathe comics and love a good game then you must book these three days to witness the extravaganza. Comic Con Delhi 2022 will be held from December 9 to December 11.

Also Read: 8th Delhi Comic Con begins with session by Game of Thrones actor

Experience the pop-culture with on spot-on cinematic authenticity of costume wearers and many at the event use their characters as a starting point for broader creativity or expressions of identity. Lovers of all things geeky are set to descend at the event and arena-sized panels on films and TV shows that resemble sporting events. Captains, queens and connoisseurs of cosplay are set to display their love for characters and talent. Comic-Con is their Met Gala, and no getup is too elaborate.

Comic Con 2022 Delhi: Date & Venue

Dates: December 9 (Friday) – December 11 (Sunday)

December 9 (Friday) – December 11 (Sunday) Venue: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

Comic Con 2022 Delhi – Ticket Price

Single Day Pass – Rs 799

Super Fan V.I.P. 3 DAY Pass – Rs 2999

So what are you waiting for? Go book your dates from December 9-December 11!