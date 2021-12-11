New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday reported first case of the mosquito-borne disease Zika virus. A 61-year-old man from Shadipur in Northeast Delhi was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital last week after suffering from fever and muscle pain, and was subsequently diagnosed with the disease. A random screening of the person’s serum, urine and throat swab samples by RT-PCR at the hospital’s virology lab detected the presence of Zika virus RNA in it, TOI reported quoting sources.Also Read - Maradona's Stolen Heritage Watch Recovered in Assam, One Arrested

According to the report, the sample was sent to AIIMS and National Institute of Virology, Pune and both confirmed the presence of Zika virus RNA. Following this, a doctor said, an alert was issued to National Centre for Disease Control and other key health agencies to heighten surveillance measures in the area where the patient lived for early detection of cases.

RML has issued a notice to all departments to keep an eye out for people with Zika virus infection symptoms, like fever, rash, conjunctivitis and muscle and joint pain. "Zika infection during pregnancy can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations. The infection is also associated with other complications of pregnancy, including preterm birth and miscarriage," the notice stated.

“Samples of suspected cases should be transported immediately to the department of microbiology accompanied with complete demographic and clinical details of the patient,” the notice added.

Zika virus infection is spread mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito (aegypti and albopictus), which bite during the day and night. The infection can also be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus.