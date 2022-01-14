New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the number of containment zones in the national capital have gone up from less than 1,000 to nearly 24,000 within the past fortnight. Speaking to news agency PTI officials said that there were 800 containment zones till December 30, 2020, but now the number has climbed to 23,997.Also Read - Impose District-Wise Weekend Curfew to Curb COVID, Lockdown Not a Solution: Karnataka Industry Experts

A residential area or an apartment is contained usually if three coronavirus-infected people live there. However, district authorities have discretionary powers to declare a residential area a containment zone if even one person is found infected. Also Read - Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute Seek Full Market Approval For Covaxin, Covishield: DGCI To Review Proposals Today

With 8,383 containment zones, South Delhi topped the list of hotspot, followed by West Delhi at 4,109, Central Delhi at 3,493, and New Delhi at 2,354. The lowest number of containment zones were in East Delhi at 151, North East Delhi at 279, North West at 547 and South West Delhi at 851. Also Read - Haryana Imposes Restrictions Across 22 Districts Amid Covid Cases | Check Guidelines Here

Delhi on Thursday recorded 28,867 new Covid cases, the highest ever single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic. The fresh Covid infection has pushed the tally to 16,46,583. As per the Delhi health department, the city had recorded 28,395 cases on April 20. In the same time span, 31 deaths have also been reported, pushing the death toll to 25,271.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate mounted to 29.21 per cent, highest since May 3. The infection rate was 29.55 per cent on May 3, as per the health department. The active Covid cases have climbed to 94,160, highest since May 1. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest 96,747 active Covid cases on May 1, 2021.

On the other hand, India saw a single-day jump of 2,64,202 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 239 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,65,82,129 which includes 5,753 cases of the Omicron variant. There has been a 4.83 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday.

The active cases have increased to 12,72,073, the highest in 220 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,350 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprises 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.20 per cent, the ministry said.

A total 2,76,110 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 19. An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.