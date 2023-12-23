Delhi Continues To Reel Under ‘Severe’ Category Air Quality, IMD Predicts Dense Fog For Sunday

The 24-hour AQI in the national capital was recorded at 447 at 4 pm, which comes under the “severe” category.

New Delhi, Dec 23 (ANI): An aerial view from the civic centre area covered in a dense layer of fog in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi Weather: Delhi continues to reel under a thick garb of air pollution as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said on Saturday that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the “severe” category, offering virtually no respite from the suffocating smog and fog.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, during the day while the maximum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD further said that the relative humidity oscillated between 97 and 69 per cent.

The weather office has predicted dense fog for Sunday as it said the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle around 25 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, 401 and 450 “severe”, and above 450 “severe-plus”.

The Centre on Friday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the Delhi-NCR amid the worsening AQI in the region.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region attributed the unfavourable meteorological conditions, including fog and haze, with low wind speed are the major causes behind this sudden spike in Delhi’s daily average AQI.

Re-invoking curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the CAQM ordered a ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in the Delhi-NCR.

Due to the escalating pollution in Delhi, there’s a chance the government might announce an early winter break for school children. In other words, the scheduled winter break for Delhi schools, set from January 1 to January 6, 2024, could be rescheduled due to the deteriorating air quality.

Meanwhile, air traffic has also been affected by the dense fog and smog as Northern India grappled with the impact of plummeting temperatures. A dense fog blanketed the national capital on Saturday, leading to low visibility affecting flights resulting in notable disturbances to flight schedules at the Delhi airport where the Flight Information Display System reported delays for 11 international and five domestic flights on Saturday.

