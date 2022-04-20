New Delhi: A crucial meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to take place on Wednesday to discuss the current covid situation in the national capital. Chaired by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, the DDMA’s meeting is expected discuss mandatory use of face masks and fresh guidelines for Delhi Schools. According to reports the meeting is expected to discuss online/offline/hybrid mode of teaching as well, in the event of rising COVID cases in Delhi. The meeting of DDMA comes amid a consistent rise reported in the COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi as well as adjoining NCR regions of Noida and Gurugram. According to the health bulletin issued by Delhi Health Department on Tuesday – 19th April, a total of 632 fresh cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This makes it the third consecutive day when the number of new COVID-19 cases has been above 500. Moreover, the total positivity rate in Delhi remains at 4%, however, so far, no fatalities have been reported and hospitalizations have also been limited.Also Read - Face Masks, Thermal Screening: Gurugram Issues COVID Advisory to Schools Amid Spike in Cases

Schools to move to hybrid learning system?

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, several schools have also reported COVID positive cases among their students and staff members, raising concerns around the safety of students as far as offline classes are concerned. In line with this, at DDMA’s review meeting Delhi School closures will also remain a key point of discussion. While some parents’ groups had sought complete closure of schools citing health concerns, academic and health experts have advised against it looking at the learning loss. Also Read - Is Delhi Heading Towards COVID 4th Wave? Amid Rising Cases, Health Experts Issue Word of Caution

According to a report in Jagranjosh.com, Delhi Schools will be directed to move to a hybrid learning model, wherein students will have the option to continue their studies either through online classes or via offline classes being held at school campuses. In addition to this, school authorities have also been directed to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines in order to ensure students remain safe on campus. However, the final decision will be taken by DDMA in its review meeting scheduled to be held at 12:30 PM. Also Read - Delhi Logs 632 Fresh Covid Cases, 414 Recoveries; Positivity Rate Touches 4.42 Per Cent | Top Updates

Traders appeal not to impose Covid curbs ahead of DDMA meet

Fearing the odd-even rule and closure of markets amid the increasing Covid cases, traders and market associations Tuesday appealed to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) not to impose any ‘restrictions’ in markets, saying the business is getting back on track. The DDMA will meet Wednesday to review the ongoing Covid situation.

“The spike in cases and the upcoming DDMA meeting has created an atmosphere of fear among traders. Whenever cases increase, traders suffer the most because the government closes markets first or imposes the odd-even rule on the opening of shops. We appeal to the DDMA not to impose any restrictions on markets as businesses have just started getting back to normal after a gap of three to four months,” Chambers of Trader and Industry (CTI) president Brijesh Goyal was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.