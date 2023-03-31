Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Coronavirus: Kejriwal Reviews COVID Situation, Says Fully Prepared to Face Any Eventuality

Delhi Coronavirus: Kejriwal Reviews COVID Situation, Says Fully Prepared to Face Any Eventuality

Talking about the preparations by his government, Kejriwal said 7,986 beds have been prepared, including oxygen and ventilators and out of these, only 66 are occupied as of now.

Delhi Coronavirus: Kejriwal Reviews COVID Situation, Says Fully Prepared to Face Any Eventuality

New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reviewed the situation and said his administration is fully prepared to face any eventuality and there is nothing to worry about.

After holding the review meeting with the officials, Kejriwal said 100% cases of Covid-19 are being sent for genome sequencing and the surge is driven by the XBB variant of the coronavirus and its sub-variants.

You may like to read

Giving further details, Kejriwal said XBB.1.16 spreads fast and evades vaccine but is not severe.

Talking about the preparations by his government, Kejriwal said 7,986 beds have been prepared, including oxygen and ventilators and out of these, only 66 are occupied as of now.

Saying that the three deaths in Delhi were not Covid-related, Kejriwal said the patients had other ailments and coronavirus was “incidental”.

Apart from Delhi, various other states are also ramping up testing for Covid-19 and encouraging the increased use of masks and social distancing.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.