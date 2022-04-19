Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: Just a day ahead of the crucial DDMA meeting, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said we all have to live with the virus and added that the government will take the advice of the experts to tackle the increasing cases in Delhi.Also Read - Covid-19 Restrictions to Return in Delhi? DDMA's Crucial Meeting Tomorrow As COVID Cases Rise

Last week, he had said that coronavirus cases may have been rising in the national capital, but there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low. However, Sisodia reiterated that instructions have been issued to schools to follow the government's Standard Operating Procedure if they detect any case.

We have to learn to live with #COVID19 as it will stay in some capacity; we will take strict action if it increases more. For now, there's no need to panic. The counts are incoming, so we have a meeting with experts & DDMA on April 20: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/rXXhhaDeh0 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

Also Read - Situation Not Alarming, Hospitalisation Rate is Low: Delhi Health Minister Amid Uptick in Covid Cases

“There is no need to worry. There might have been a rise in coronavirus cases, but we are vigilant and the hospital admissions are low. There are only six coronavirus patients admitted at LNJP hospital,” he said.

Talking about the recently issued COVID guidelines for schools, the minister had said a particular class or a wing will be shut in case of infections being reported in schools.

However, he clarified that the entire school should only be closed in specific cases. And that the Delhi government would soon review the situation.

The statement from the minister comes in view of rising Covid cases among students and teachers, post reopening of schools.

On Monday, the national capital recorded 501 fresh Covid cases with no deaths. The positivity rate in the national capital however was recorded at 7.72 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded a 4.21 per cent positivity rate. With the new cases, Delhi’s infection tally has gone up to to 18,69,051 while the death toll stood at 26,160 as no new fatality was reported.

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a review meeting on April 20 to discuss measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city.

“The Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday next week under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor. It will discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation, including the recent rise in the number of cases,” a senior government official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.