Delhi Issues COVID Advisory Amid Rising Cases, Says People With Symptoms Must Wear Masks

Coronavirus Latest News Today: The Delhi government said it is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on the matter on Friday again.

The Delhi government, however, urged all ‘not to panic’ under the current circumstances.

Delhi Coronavirus Latest News Today: Amid rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday issued a new advisory saying people with flu-like symptoms and those visiting hospitals should wear masks. The advisory comes after a COVID review meeting was held in the city with the health officials earlier in the day. The Delhi government, however, urged all ‘not to panic’ under the current circumstances.

“Positivity rate (of the Covid-19 cases) is higher than 10 per cent, but the number of tests is low. There is no need to panic. People with flu-like symptoms and those visiting hospitals should wear masks,” Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He said the Delhi government is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on the matter on Friday again.

Bharadwaj further assured people that there was no need to panic since the hospitalisation rate was low.

He said this after holding a meeting on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a spurt in cases.

