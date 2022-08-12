Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: With the national capital witnessing a sharp rise in the COVID cases, shopkeepers and markets across Delhi are ensuring that people coming for shopping wear masks and maintain physical distance. However, maintaining COVID protocols has not been so easy as they complain that people are becoming complacent and not following protocols.Also Read - Avoid Large Gatherings: Centre Asks States To Follow Guidelines As Covid Cases Rise Ahead Of Independence Day

Earlier this week, the Delhi government made wearing masks in public places mandatory and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

Traders fear lockdown-like restrictions

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the traders are concerned that if cases continue to rise, restrictions will be imposed on markets, which are still reeling under the compound effect of inflation and multiple covid waves.

On Thursday, the national capital reported 2,726 fresh cases, the highest in nearly seven months, according to health department data. Markets are the first ones to be impacted because of restrictions.

Traders take precautionary steps

Speaking to PTI, Ashok Randhawa, president of Mini Market Association, Sarojini Nagar, said that traders have started taking precautions by pasting posters outside their establishments telling customers about the mask mandate.

“Traders had also stopped wearing masks, but today, I checked all were wearing masks. We are asking customers politely to wear a mask but people have become complacent and we cannot force them,” Randhawa said.

The association has also distributed a circular, informing traders about the mandatory precautions to be taken. They are also planning to organise a COVID vaccination camp soon.

Similarly, at Palika Bazaar, traders said that customers couldn’t care less about wearing masks.

“We regularly ask them to wear masks but people have stopped using them altogether. We cannot ask them continuously because it might impact our business. We can only advise them,” said Darshan Lal Kakkar, president of the Palika Bazaar Association.

K K Balli, president of the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garment Dealers (Gandhi Nagar), shared similar concerns and hoped that the cases would subside.

“We are taking all precautions. We don’t want markets to be put under lockdown. Traders are already facing losses and cannot handle another COVID wave. We hope this new surge in cases slows down,” Balli said.

11 districts form teams

In the meantime, the officials of 11 districts have started forming teams to strictly enforce the mask mandate and issue a fine of Rs 500 to violators. In this regard, the district magistrates have been instructed to ensure that the laxity that had set in due to reduction in cases is corrected and wearing masks in public places is strictly enforced.

The South Delhi district magistrate has formed three teams for enforcement of wearing face masks in public places. The teams will work under the supervision of tehsildars from the concerned sub-divisions who will monitor the enforcement exercise and report on a daily basis the number of challans issued to the Coordination Branch of the district, it said.

Kejriwal on COVID spike in Delhi

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government was keeping a close watch on the situation and would take all the steps needed. He, however, said that despite the rise in COVID cases there was no cause for panic as most new infections were mild in nature.

(With inputs from PTI)