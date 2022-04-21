New Delhi: Amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday said it will provide free COVID booster doses to all eligible beneficiaries of 18 to 59 years age group in all the government Covid vaccination centres.Also Read - Over 1000 New Cases in 24 Hours: Why Delhi Witnessing Sudden Spurt in COVID Cases | Explained

Earlier this month, the city government had said that the precaution doses of coronavirus vaccines will be provided free of cost to people at the government hospitals. The move from the government came as the national capital is witnessing a sudden upsurge in coronavirus cases and a rise in the positivity rate.

Precautionary dose to be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries of 18 to 59 years age group in all Government Covid-19 Vaccination Centres: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/MlNfWgBYn3 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022



Recently, the Central government started the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres. As per the guidelines from the Centre, those who have completed nine months after the second shot are eligible for the booster dose.

However, the Delhi government said the provision of paid precaution dose in private CVCs will also continue to be available for the beneficiaries.

The Delhi government order stated that necessary changes in Co-WIN have been made for the national capital wherein, both online appointment and walk-in appointment will be available.

The national capital on Wednesday reported 1,009 fresh COVID cases, 314 recoveries, and 1 death, The city also reported a 60 per cent rise in cases from Tuesday. The positivity rate in the National capital has gone up to 5.7 per cent.

However, despite the spurt in Covid cases, hospitalisation has so far been low in the city accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases.

There were 608 active Covid cases in Delhi on April 10 which only 17 (2.80 per cent) required hospitalisation. Notably, the number of patients in hospitals in need of oxygen support has increased in terms of numbers but decreased as a percentage.

The government data showed that of the total 905 deaths reported between January 13 and April 18, COVID was the primary cause in only 227 cases.