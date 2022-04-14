Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: After the national capital witnessed an increase in COVID cases in the past one week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday said it will hold a meeting on April 20 to review the current situation. LG Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and others will be present in the meeting to take stock of the situation.Also Read - Face Mask, Social Distancing: Delhi Issues Advisory to Private Schools Amid Rising COVID Cases

During the review meeting, the panel members will discuss measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city.

The development comes as the national capital on Wednesday reported 299 COVID cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The city had recorded 137 cases on Monday, the data showed.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting to be held on 20th April to discuss the current situation in wake of rising cases of #COVID19 in the national capital. LG Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Dy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Min Satyendar Jain & others will be present. — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the COVID situation and there is no need to panic since hospitalisations are low.

Moreover, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will soon issue guidelines for schools in view of the slight rise in COVID-19 cases.

In the past one week, there have been reports of schoolchildren testing positive for COVID-19 in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week. Doctors have said it is “not a panic situation” as the daily case count is still low, even as they cautioned against lowering guard.

The DDMA had earlier this month decided to withdraw the fine for not wearing face masks in public places. The DDMA also in February had lifted restrictions in the wake of the significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government issued fresh guidelines for schools. “COVID cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but (we have to) stay alert. We have to learn to live with COVID. We are constantly monitoring the situation,” Sisodia told reporters.