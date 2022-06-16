Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the national capital, the traders and several market associations on Thursday started putting up banners and urging people to follow Covid protocols. They also encourage them to take booster shots amid a spike in cases.Also Read - Why Delhi Witnessing Fluctuation In Covid Cases And How Long Will It Continue? Check What Experts Say

As per a report by news agency PTI, the trader associations said they are making announcements asking people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and are also planning to hold vaccination camps in the market. Also Read - Has COVID Fourth Wave Started in Delhi And What Are Parameters of New Wave? Experts Answer FAQs

“We are ensuring that people are wearing masks. We are encouraging people to take the booster shots. The authorities must ensure that the people in crowded places follow the mask mandate. Staying vigilant is all that is required. We are asking shopkeepers to take booster doses and to customers also,” Atul Bhargava, who heads the New Delhi Traders Association, told PTI. Also Read - Delhi Records More Than 1,000 Cases For Second Day in Row, Positivity Rate Climbs to 4.82% | Key Points

The development comes as more than 7,100 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 10 days with doctors and other medical experts cautioning people to not lower the guard and follow all Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Amid a spike in daily cases, the positivity rate too has climbed from 1.92 per cent registered on June 7 to 7.01 per cent on June 15, as per official figures.

In the similar manner, the traders at the Sarojini Nagar market said they are repainting circles on the ground to maintain social distancing.

“We have readied banners asking people to follow Covid protocols. We will put up these banners tomorrow. We have put up posters also outside the shop which says — No mask no entry. We will make circles on the ground to ensure social distancing,” said Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders’ Association.

Darshan Kakkar, president of Palika Bazar Association said people have become careless leading to rise in cases.

“People have stopped following Covid protocols. They are not taking the infection seriously. We regularly make an announcement asking people to maintain social distance and follow Covid protocols,” he said.

The traders in the national capital also expressed concern that if Covid continues to rise, the government will impose restrictions.

Corona cases in Delhi: The national capital on Thursday recorded 1,323 new Covid cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 6.69 per cent. Notably, this is the second consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. And, it logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the third day on the trot.

With the fresh cases, Delhi’s tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 19,17,228 while the death toll rose to 26,225. The national capital had recorded 1,375 new Covid cases on Wednesday, the highest since May 8, while the positivity rate rose to 7.01 per cent.