Delhi Coronavirus Latest News: Starting from providing COVID kit to offering tele-consultancy with doctors and appointing surveillance officers in every district, the Delhi government is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to COVID patients who are under home quarantine. The move from the Delhi government comes as the COVID cases continue to rise in the national capital.

Notably, Delhi has been witnessing a daily spike of over 20,000 Covid cases since last week and has more patients in home isolation than in hospitals. To help the COVID patients who are under home isolation, the Delhi government is delivering essential items, apart from medicines and oximeters.

The Delhi government has appointed teams of the health department and the revenue department officials in all 11 districts to handle home isolation patients. The medical staff, Anganwadi workers and civil defense volunteers play an important role in these district level management of patients.

COVID kit for home-quarantined patients: The Delhi government has appointed a special team at the government dispensary in the Chirag Delhi area to take care of patients undergoing treatment in home isolation in the surrounding areas throughout the day. They provide COVID kit and other helps. The COVID kit has also been prepared in the pharmacy room of the dispensary for Covid-19 patients in home isolation.

Teachers to help Covid patients: Apart from medical staff, the teachers at the Delhi government’s dispensary are also helping authorities in taking care of patients in home isolation. As per a report by India Today, a team of five teachers makes up to 500 calls daily in South Delhi.

Surveillance officers in 11 districts: Moreover, the Delhi government has also appointed surveillance officers in every district to take care of COVID patients in home isolation. Apart from this, a team of civil defense volunteers and an Asha worker go to the home of patients after the dispensary prepares a kit equipped with medicines and an oximeter.

Tele-consultancy: Along with other efforts, the Delhi government has deployed a special team of 65 doctors for tele-consultancy. This team of doctors works 24 hours a day in four shifts to look after calls from COVID patients who are under home isolation. Along with advising treatment to patients on the phone, they also answer all the questions related to Covid pandemic.

Restrictions to be lifted soon: Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said coronavirus cases have stabilised in the national capital and there is a possibility of the infections declining soon. While sharing that the city is likely to see around 25,000 cases on Wednesday, he underlined that positivity rate cannot determine whether the cases have peaked or not.

He also assured that if cases come down in the next two-three days, restrictions will be lifted. The national capital had reported 23 fatalities on Tuesday. It has already recorded 93 fatalities in the first 11 days of the month.