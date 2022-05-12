Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: Even as the coronavirus cases in the national capital have gone down in comparison to the previous months, still the city continues to witness fluctuation in COVID cases in the last few weeks. Experts on Thursday said the city will keep witnessing such trends for fairly long time and attributed it to behavioural changes among people in the city.Also Read - Has COVID Fourth Wave Started in Delhi And What Are Parameters of New Wave? Experts Answer FAQs

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 970 COVID cases and one death, while the positivity rate was at 3.34 per cent. Prior to that, Delhi had reported 1,118 coronavirus cases and one fatality while the positivity rate was at 4.38 per cent. Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Board Asks Exam Centres To Make Proper Arrangements For Students Amid Heatwave, COVID Surge

The national capital had on Monday logged 799 cases and three deaths — the highest in a day in over two months — while the positivity rate was at 4.94 per cent. And on Sunday, the city had recorded 1,422 Covid cases and zero death, while the positivity was at 5.34 per cent. Also Read - Covid-19 Fourth Wave, Symptoms of First, Second and Third Wave Explained | Watch Video

Speaking to news agency PTI, eminent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya said these fluctuations will continue for a fairly long time and it is difficult to predict till when it will continue.

He said the city saw a rise last month due to the festive season and with people getting voluntarily tested since they had to travel. “In my opinion, people were not getting tested earlier, but now, they have started getting tested seeing media reports about the increase in cases,” he said.

Giving details, he said in case testing is ramped up from 30,000 to 1,00,000, figures will go up. “In Delhi, access to testing is higher, and therefore, people are getting tested. The cases are proportionate to testing figures,” he added.

On the other hand, Dr Vikas Maurya, Director and HOD, Pulmonoloy, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh said the variant which is currently causing infections is Omicron and its sub-variants.

“During January, a lot of people were exposed. People have developed immunity through vaccination and previous exposure. The majority of the patients we are seeing are those who have not reported to have tested positive for coronavirus earlier. Almost 70 to 80 per cent of those who are coming to us through OPDs and through hospital admissions are those who have not had previous history of infection,” he added.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 1,032 fresh COVID cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.64 per cent. With these new cases, the national capital’s overall Covid tally has increased to 18,98,173 while the death toll stood at 26,184.

It must be noted that the number of daily COVID cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.