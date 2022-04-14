Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: As the national capital is witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus case after a student and a teacher at a private school tested positive, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said a general COVID guideline will be issued for schools tomorrow. Acknowledging that the COVID cases have slightly increased in Delhi, Sisodia said as there is no hospitalization, there is no need to worry.Also Read - 15 Children Among 44 Test Positive For Coronavirus In Noida, Active Cases Cross 100-Mark | Key Points

“COVID cases have slightly increased, but no hospitalization, so need not worry. Since Covid is there, we have to learn to live with it. A general (COVID) guideline will be introduced for schools tomorrow. 1 or 2 COVID cases (of kids),1 teacher from school,” Manish Sisodia said. Also Read - Indian Consulate Suspends In-person Consular Services in Shanghai Amid Rising COVID Cases

COVID cases have slightly increased…but no hospitalization, so need not worry.Since Covid is there, we have to learn to live with it…A general (COVID)guideline to be introduced for schools tomorrow.1 or 2 COVID cases (of kids),1 teacher from school:Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/VJDuk0OPEy — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

Also Read - Delhi Reports 299 COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Witnesses 50% Increase Since Tuesday

Earlier in the day, a student and a teacher at a private school in Delhi tested positive for Covid, after which all classmates were sent home. The infections in the school in have been reported close on the heels of schools in adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad reporting new cases.

The development comes a day after Delhi recorded 299 new Covid cases — a rise of nearly 50 per cent from the previous day’s case count of 202. The national capital’s total caseload has now gone up to to 18,66,881.

Giving details, Atishi, MLA and a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, said that there are reports of a child and a teacher testing positive for Covid. “Other students of the class have been sent home. We are closely tracking the situation,” she said.

Sisodia also said since 2015, the Delhi government didn’t permit the private schools to increase fees and continued till 2020 in wake of COVID. “But now we’ve allowed very limited schools (to increase by 2-3%)…but if there’re schools increasing fees on their own, we’ll take action against them,” Sisosdia added.

Since 2015 we didn't permit the pvt schools to increase fees & continued till 2020 in wake of COVID..But now we've allowed very limited schools (to increase by 2-3%)…but if there're schools increasing fees on their own, we'll take action against them:Delhi DY CM Manish Sisosdia pic.twitter.com/sn7EFp4lr2 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

The reports of new cases in schools have sparked concerns weeks after offline classes resumed after a two-year gap due to the pandemic.

Earlier, 23 school students from four schools in Noida had tested positive for the infection over the past few days.

Notably, the Covid positivity rate in Delhi has gone up from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was “not a panic situation” as the daily cases count was still low but cautioned against dropping the guard.

The daily spike of 299 new cases on Wednesday was a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday, according to the health department data. No fatality due to the disease was recorded on Wednesday.

On Monday, the positivity rate was 2.70 per cent — the highest in two months. The positivity rate was at 2.87 per cent on February 5.

With an uptick in daily cases and a significant rise in the positivity rate over the last few days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the city government was keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 situation and there was no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.