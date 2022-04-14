Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: Issuing a word of warning amid rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, Paediatric Pulmonologist at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday said all need to stay calm but all should keep wearing masks.Also Read - Mask Up Delhi! National Capital Logs 325 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 26 Patients More Than Wednesday

Saying that schools and shopping malls need not be closed now, Dr Dhiren Gupta, Paediatric Pulmonologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said all have almost created immunity against the virus.

“We need to stay calm but cautious, there’s no need to close schools and shopping malls as of now. We’ve almost created immunity against the virus. We should keep wearing masks,” Dr Gupta said. Also Read - Face Mask, Social Distancing: Delhi Issues Advisory to Private Schools Amid Rising COVID Cases

The statement from the Paediatric Pulmonologist comes as the national capital on Thursday recorded 325 fresh COVID cases with the positivity rate at 2.39 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the Directorate of Education at the Delhi government issued an advisory to schools, saying Students, staff should wear mask, maintain social distancing to the extent possible.

“The schools must shut or close down specific wing if children or staff test positive for coronavirus,” the advisory further stated.

In the meantime, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said it will hold a review meeting on April 20 to discuss measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city.

The development comes as the national capital on Wednesday reported 299 Covid-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, as per the data shared by the city health department.

“The Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday next week under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor. It will discuss the prevailing Covid situation, including the recent rise in the number of cases,” a senior Delhi government official told news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no need to panic since hospitalisations are low.

The DDMA had earlier this month decided to withdraw the fine on not wearing face masks in public places. The DDMA also in February had lifted all restrictions in the wake of the significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the city.