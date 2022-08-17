Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: Amid spike in coronavirus cases, the national capital is witnessing 60% increase in hospitalisation in the last 14 days with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent, highest in over 200 days. On the other hand, the Delhi government in a statement said at least 90 per cent of those admitted to the hospitals have not taken booster shots. Moreover, the officials are saying that those with comorbidities are getting admitted to hospitals.Also Read - Hospitalisation, Positivity Go Up As Delhi Witnesses COVID Surge, LG Urges All to Follow Norms | Top Developments

In the national capital, the majority of the hospital admissions took place on Tuesday when the city reported 900 cases. The city had reported 1,506 cases on August 2 and 2,495 on August 9, the number of hospitalisations were at 61 per cent of the total cases reported for the day.

Even though the rise in infections and hospitalisations is not yet alarming, experts have reiterated the need to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Of the 9,405 available beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi, 307 (3.26 per cent) were occupied on August 1. The occupancy rate was 3.75 per cent on August 2 and four per cent the day after. It kept on rising on most days thereafter and stood at 6.24 per cent on August 16.

The bed occupancy rate was five per cent on August 6 and 5.97 per cent on August 11. The occupancy rate was 6.13 per cent on August 12 and declined marginally to 5.99 per cent the next day. It rose to 6.21 per cent on August 14 and stood at 6.31 per cent on August 15.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government said that hospitals have been placed on alert. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had urged people to get jabbed with the precautionary dose of vaccine since it ensures people are more protected against the virus.