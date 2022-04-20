Delhi Coronavirus latest Update: The national capital on Wednesday recorded 1,009 fresh COVID cases, 314 recoveries, and 1 death in the last 24 hours, with a 60 per cent rise from yesterday. The positivity rate has gone up to 5.7 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh COVID-19 cases. The health department said 632 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday and the positivity rate was 4.42 per cent. The city had on Monday recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent.Also Read - AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reaches Jahangirpuri

After a steady fall in Covid cases in the past months, Delhi is gain witnessing a spurt in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise between April 11 and 18, according to the Delhi Health Department's data.

Delhi reports 1,009 fresh #COVID19 cases, 314 recoveries, and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Active cases 2,641

Positivity rate 5.70% pic.twitter.com/Kyv67KPvRS — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

However, despite the spurt in Covid cases, the hospitalisation has so far been low accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, according to government data.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) took preventive measures and made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places. The DDMA also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its meeting, also decided not to shut schools, but chose to come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts. The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon.

In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the situation and instructions have been issued to officials for taking steps to check the spread of the virus and preparations for treatment of Covid patients.

In the DDMA meeting, emphasis was laid on vaccination of eligible groups as it will help keep in check the impact of the pandemic.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal in a series of tweets shared details of the DDMA meeting and said, “it was decided to make the wearing of masks mandatory in public places.”

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon. Fine on not wearing a mask was lifted by the Delhi government on April 2 after the decline in COVID cases in the city.

“In the larger interest of students, in case of non-compliance or violation of SOPs, a penalty as deemed appropriate should be imposed for creating a deterrent effect,” Baijal tweeted.

The LG advised all the agencies to remain vigilant and work in coordination to tackle the situation as it emerges.