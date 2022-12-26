Delhi Govt Teachers To Be Deployed At Airport From Dec 31 To Check Covid Guidelines For Air Passengers

Delhi Coronavrus Latest News: The Delhi government said as the teachers will be deployed in the COVID Duty, so the schools will remain closed during this period due to winter vacations.

On Wednesday, the national capital reported 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent.

Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: The Delhi government on Monday decided that the government school teachers will be deployed at Delhi airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed by passengers arriving from abroad. The city government said that the schools will remain closed in Delhi during this period due to winter vacations.

The development comes after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a high-level review meeting to take stock of the preparations in view of rise in Covid cases.

The Delhi government on Monday started physically visiting all government hospitals in the city to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in Covid cases in some countries.

“We have started physically visiting all government hospitals. An inventory of beds, liquid medical oxygen, ventilators and other equipment is being prepared. It will be ready by Monday evening,” East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said.

In the meantime, government officials said that a mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals on Tuesday following the Centre’s directions.

Another official told a news portal that testing was also likely to be ramped up soon. At present, around 2,500 to 3,000 tests are being conducted daily in the city.

The national capital during the second Covid wave last year grappled with oxygen shortage with hospitals sending out SOS messages over depleting supplies on social media.

Notably, Delhi has recorded 20,07,143 Covid cases and 26,521 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020. However, the number of daily cases has remained below 20 and the positivity rate below 1 per cent since mid-November.