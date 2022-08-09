Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: As the coronavirus cases are on the rise in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is keeping a close watch on the situation. Kejriwal also said even Covid cases are on the rise in Delhi but there is no need to panic as most new cases were mild in nature.Also Read - Coronavirus Latest Symptoms: Fatigue And Headache Most Common Signs of Long Covid

“Covid cases are rising. We are keeping watch on it and whatever steps needed will be taken. But most cases are mild and there is no need for panic,” the chief minister said. Also Read - Delhi Witnesses Surge In Covid Cases, Govt Issues Advisory To District Magistrates

The statement from the chief minister comes as the national capital on August 7 reported 1,372 new Covid infections and six deaths with the case positivity rate rising to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21. On January 21, the positivity rate was 18.04 per cent. Also Read - Provide Free Good Education, Electricity to Every Household: Arvind Kejriwal to Centre

Delhi had on Sunday reported 2,423 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent and two deaths. On Saturday, it recorded 2,311 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent and one fatality.

With the rise in COVID cases, the Delhi government on Monday directed district magistrates to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed, even as experts have said people becoming carefree towards maintaining social distancing norms was behind the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the capital.

In in guidelines, the Delhi government directed DMs of 11 revenue districts to increase drives to issue challans in case people are not following social distancing norms.

“We are keeping a very close watch on the COVID-19 graph of the national capital. Strict directions have been issued to all the concerned departments and officials to ensure adequacy of all the facilities and supplies at the hospitals. “We’re implementing all possible measures to prevent the spread of the infection. At the same time, we also appeal to the citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in public and keep a check on their health,” a government official told PTI.

Experts said with the festive season nearing, it is feared that cases might increase as people have become lax. Hospital admissions have also seen a marginal increase but it is among those who have some sort of co-morbidity or are unvaccinated, they said.

Moreover, the officials have been directed to step up surveillance and to mandatorily ensure that those with ILI symptoms and Covid-like signs get tested.