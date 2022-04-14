New Delhi: Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory for private schools amid a steady rise in the fresh Covid infections in the national capital region. “In view of this, all the HOS/Manager of the Aided/Unaided Private Recognized Schools in Delhi are hereby advised to take all possible precautionary measures to prevent any such spreading of COVID infection in their respective schools,” said the advisory.Also Read - Delhi to Issue COVID Guidelines For Schools Tomorrow Amid Uptick in Cases | Details Here

Delhi government advised them to ensure the following measures are emphasised on the school premises

Wearing of masks by the students, teachers and other staff of the school. Maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent. Regular washing of hands and use of sanitizer. Creating of awareness about the prevention of COVID infection among students, teachers, other supporting staff and parents visiting the school.

The advisory further said that if any COVID case is noticed or reported to the school authority, the same must be intimated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole as the case may be, must be closed down for time being.

Read the advisory HERE

Directorate of Education, Delhi Govt issues advisory to all pvt schools in wake of rising #COVID19 cases "If any COVID case noticed/reported to school authority the same must be intimated to Directorate& concerned wing or school as a whole must be closed down for the time being" pic.twitter.com/2NcbCOWsFn — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

The advisory came after a Delhi school teacher and student at a private school tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, and both have been sent on leave. As a precautionary measures, all classmates of the affected student have also been sent home.

The worrying news has come a day after Delhi recorded 299 new Covid cases on Wednesday, a rise of nearly 50 per cent.

Earlier today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the natioanl capital government will issue Covid guidelines for schools amid steady rise in the fresh Covid infections. “A general Covid guideline will be issued for schools,” Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said at a press conference.

He said that the Covid cases have slightly increased in Delhi, but added that there is no need to worry. “Covid cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with Covid. We are constantly monitoring the situation,” Sisodia said.