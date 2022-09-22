Delhi Mask Rules Latest Update: As the coronavirus cases have steadily declined in the city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday said the guidelines related to mandatory wearing of masks at public places will soon be relaxed. The DDMA also said it may lift the Rs 500 fine on not wearing masks in public places along with scaling down deployment of staff and equipment in hospitals in a phased manner.Also Read - Chandigarh University Declares Non-Teaching Days For Students On These Days | Check Dates Inside

The development comes after the DDMA reviewed the Covid situation in the national capital and conducted an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle coronavirus.

The DDMA during its last review meeting had made it mandatory for people to wear face masks at public places prescribing a fine of Rs 500 against defaulters.

However, on Thursday meeting, it was decided to enhance the surveillance of ILI-SARI cases to detect any early warnings, sources present in the meeting told news agency PTI.

Deployment of staff in hospitals to be scaled down

They said that there was also a consensus on bringing up the percentage of precautionary dose of vaccination that currently stands at 24, to at least 40 to 50 per cent.

“Deployment of staff and equipment in hospitals will be scaled down in a calibrated and phased manner and health department will prepare an action plan,” said a source.

Kejriwal urges all to get booster dose

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged people to get the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The DDMA meeting was held under LG sir’s chairmanship. Took stock of the current situation of coronavirus. Several key decisions were taken. I appeal to all Delhiites to get booster doses of the vaccine. Keep your family safe from coronavirus in the festive season. Follow all the protocols to protect yourself from coronavirus,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Corona cases in Delhi

On Wednesday, the national capital reported 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The new cases were detected from 10,768 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin, adding that no Covid-related fatality was recorded.

With the new cases, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,695, while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,500, it said.

On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded 81 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death due to the infection.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 95 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and one fatality. Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi had registered a drop in the last several days.