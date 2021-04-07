New Delhi: A 30-year-old man and his girlfriend were found dead inside a hotel room central in Delhi’s Paharganj on Tuesday afternoon. The couple allegedly consumed poison and left behind a suicide note, explaining the reason behind the extreme step. According to The Times of India,

the woman has been identified as Sarika, a resident of Sultanpuri, and the man, Vikas, from Kirari. Also Read - COVID-19 Rules Go For A Toss As Large Numbers of People Seen Violating Guidelines At New Delhi Railway Station

After receiving a call, police officials reached the hotel room on Tuesday afternoon and found the couple on a bed. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jasmeet Singh said, “A PCR call was received around 3:15 pm at Nabi Karim police station regarding suicide in a hotel room by a man and woman, both aged around 30 years.”

Upon inspecting the room, the police recovered insecticide pills and a suicide note, which said that they were ending their life of their own will. The note also read that the couple were in love, but the woman was being married against her wishes with someone else. According to the police, the couple knew each other for a decade and had been in a relationship.

Further investigation is underway and a postmortem will be conducted today in the presence of their respective families. Statement of the family and friends will also be recorded today.

(With PTI inputs)