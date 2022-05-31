New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain was on Tuesday sent to Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) custody by a Delhi court till June 9 in connection with a money laundering case.Also Read - Satyendra Jain Arrest: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls Health Minister's Arrest 'Complete Fraud'

Satyendra Jain was produced before Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel in the ED's case, in which he was arrested on Monday evening.

The ED had attached the properties of Jain's relatives worth Rs 4.81 crore in April this year.

“Immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to different firms owned by Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain, the relatives of Jain were attached. Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd were the firms against which action was taken,” a source said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED sources said that they learned during the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case that during the period 2015-16 when Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies, owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the Hawala route.

These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land, or for the repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

Satyendar Jain is the Minister of Health, Home, Power, PWD, Industries, Urban Development & Flood, and Irrigation and Water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government. He is an MLA from Shakurbasti.