New Delhi: An inconsistency over the COVID-19 death toll in the national capital left the Delhi government in a tough spot after at least three of its civic bodies claimed numbers almost twice more than the confirmed reports. Also Read - COVID-19: No Congregational Prayers at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Till June 30 From Tonight

According to the latest figures by the Municipal Corporation Departments (MCDs) of Delhi on Thursday, at least 2,098 coronavirus patients lost their lives, as opposed to the Kejriwal government’s figures of 984. Also Read - Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Centre Says India Not in Community Transmission Phase, Recovery Rate is 49.21%

The numbers took into consideration the cremations of COVID-19 patients undertaken by the various divisions of the BJP-led MCD – the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Wants to Win IPL Trophy For 'Cyclone-ravaged' Kolkata, Says That's The Lead we Can Do For The State

“From March till June 10, including all the three MCDs of Delhi, there have been 2,098 cremations of Covid-19 patients,” said Jai Prakash, Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

He added that this number excluded the suspected patients who were cremated before full test results.

The controversial mismatch led to an internal between the government’s health department and the civic bodies, forcing Kejriwal’s office to issue a notice on May 16 to all the three civic bodies on the discrepancy.

“The MHO of all of the three civic bodies on May 17 collected the data and shared with them, and since then the difference has doubled. I don’t know why the Delhi government is not releasing the accurate death figures,” Jai Prakash said.

According to the data released by the Delhi government health department on Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the city stood at 32,810 with 984 deaths. Out of the 32,810 cases, 19,581 are actives cases while 12,245 people have been cured.