New Delhi: AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria has said that the recent surge of COVID-19 in the national capital has mainly affected the younger population and most of the patients are reporting "relatively milder symptoms". However, Guleria said people need to remain vigilant because the virus can spread to the elderly and trigger serious symptoms, and that can put pressure on hospitals once again.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Guleria suggested that increasing the number of containment zones would be a better option than lockdown.

"As of now, most of the patients who are coming in are those with relatively milder symptoms but that is related to the fact that currently we are witnessing a surge in cases in the younger age group. But this will spread to the elderly, as has been seen in Maharashtra, where it started with milder cases and then we found an increasing number of cases, and more serious symptoms, with hospital resources getting strained. We need to be vigilant about this," the AIIMS director said.

“There is an increase in the number of patients getting admitted but it’s not that we are running out of beds yet. As the cases go up, we will reach a situation where more and more patients will get admitted and that is the cause of concern,” Guleria said.

He added, “This is another wave and it’s in our hands how big or small we want it to be, and how quickly we want it to end. In many ways, this is a situation we have got ourselves into. For some time now, the cases will increase because of the surge in the neighbouring states as well.”