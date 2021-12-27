New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a massive spike in the Covid cases in last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the state health ministry on Monday, Delhi recorded 331 fresh cases of coronavirus culminating into spike of positivity rate to 0.68 percent. On Sunday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government announced a night curfew for people in the city starting today, i.e., 27 December in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the capital.Also Read - Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Elections Highlights: AAP Wins 14 Seats, BJP 12. Full List of Winners

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 coronavirus cases. Also Read - India's Omicron Tally Nears 600-Mark; Delhi Tops The List With 142 Cases, Night Curfew From Tonight | Key Points

Night Curfew Timings in Delhi

Due to rising coronavirus cases, night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11 pm to 5 am starting today, the government said on Sunday.

Under the Delhi government’s four-stage Graded response Action Plan (GRAP), the yellow alert will lead to a host of additional curbs. The GRAP was approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in July in anticipation of Covid-19 third wave and aims to bring in imposition and lifting of restrictions depending on the situation.

The officials said the night curfew will kick in under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days.

Night Curfew Exemption in Delhi

Those exempted from the curfew include government officials, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, media persons, pregnant women and patients, people going on foot to buy essential items, and people going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports.

Notably, only exempted-category people will be allowed in Metro trains and public transport buses during the night curfew hours, the DDMA order has stated.

Other Restrictions in Delhi Due to Omicron Variant of Covid-19

Yellow alert

For the unversed, other restrictions that will come in place under the yellow alert include night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, and shops of non-essential items, and halved seating capacity in metro trains. Also Read - 'Open Call For Murder Of An Entire Community', 76 Supreme Court Lawyers Write to CJI Ramana Over Haridwar-Delhi 'Dharm Sansad' Row