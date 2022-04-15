COVID 4th Wave Latest Update Today: With the uptick in coronavirus cases and the positivity rate going beyond 2%, the national capital is witnessing a nearly 48% rise in home isolation cases in the last one week, news agency PTI reported on Friday citing the official data. Has Covid fourth wave arrived in Delhi? Well, there is no official confirmation on this, but the people, in general, fear that COVID 4th wave might have arrived in the national capital as they witness these scary developments.Also Read - Need To Stay Calm But Wearing Of Mask Must Continue: Delhi’s Top Doctor Warns Amid Rising COVID Cases

As per the data, the number of home isolation cases stood at 574 on Thursday, while 325 new coronavirus cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent. Alarmingly, the daily COVID cases have been on the rise in the last few days while the positivity rate has been registered in excess of one per cent since April 4 when it had stood at 1.34 per cent. Also Read - Mask Up Delhi! National Capital Logs 325 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 26 Patients More Than Wednesday

Moreover, the Covid positivity rate in Delhi has gone up from 0.57 per cent on April 1 to 2.39 per cent on April 14, the number of home isolation cases has shown an upward trend in the last one week. Also Read - Will Delhi Impose COVID Restrictions Amid Rise in Cases? DDMA to Review Situation on April 20

The national capital had on April 8 reported 146 cases with a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent and 388 patients were under home isolation, according to the data shared by city health department authorities.

In this period, the home isolation cases have steadily increased, rising to 574 on April 14.The corresponding figures on April 11 was 447 and on April 13 it had stood at 504. There has been a rise of nearly 48 per cent in the home isolation cases in the last one week, reported Press Trust of India.

However, the experts dealing with the coronavirus situation said it was “not a panic situation” as the count of daily cases was still low, but had cautioned against dropping the guard.

Delhi’s COVID-19 tally and the number of deaths due to the disease had stood at 18,67,206 and 26,158 respectively on Thursday, according to official data.

(With inputs from PTI)