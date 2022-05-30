New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday reported 357 new Covid cases against 442 fresh infections reported on Saturday, as per the Delhi government’s health bulletin while no Covid-related death was reported for the third consecutive day in the city.Also Read - Red Alert, Curfew in Delhi? What GRAP Rules Suggest If COVID Positivity Crosses 5%

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also dropped to 1.83 per cent. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 1,624. Also Read - Amid Rising Corona cases, COVID-19 Restrictions Back in Delhi Markets. Deets Inside

With 374 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 18,78,479. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,205. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: South Delhi Most Affected. Check Areas-Wise Cases Here

A total of 19,478 new tests — 13,608 RT-PCR and 5,870 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,85,00,581.

A total of 34,032 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday — 3,365 first doses, 13,220 second doses, and 17,447 precautionary doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,42,01,011, according to the health bulletin.