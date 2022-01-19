New Delhi: Even though the number of cases has decreased and the positivity rate has come down in the national capital, the Delhi government has no plans to relax COVID restrictions anytime soon, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday. Addressing the media on the present COVID situation in New Delhi, the health minister said, “The positivity rate has come down from 30% to 22.5% and the total number of cases in Delhi has also decreased. However, the positivity rate is not low enough that we can relax the COVID restrictions.”Also Read - Is Omicron Really Mild? Doctors Worldwide Are Saying The Otherwise

“The government will monitor the COVID-19 situation for three to four days to confirm the trend of positivity rate before reviewing the curbs in the national capital,” he added. Jain further said, “There is not much occupancy in hospitals and beds are also vacant. We are doing more testing in Delhi. Today around 24% positivity rate will come with around 13,000 COVID cases.” Also Read - WHO Recommends India to Not go For Complete Travel Restriction But Opt For Risk-Based Approaches to Contain Covid-19

Delhi had logged 11,684 Covid cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 22.47 per cent. It saw 12,527 cases and 24 deaths on Monday, and the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent. Also Read - 'PM Said It's An Individual Responsibility': Karnataka Minister Refuses To Wear Mask

Responding to a question about low rate of testing in Delhi, Jain said no one is being denied a Covid test and the authorities are following the guidelines issued by the Centre. “They said high-risk contacts of Covid patients and those with symptoms should be tested. On Tuesday, they clarified that tests be conducted in some pockets in the community too, which we are doing,” he said.

Delhi had been conducting 50,000 to 60,000 coronavirus tests daily for the last six months, he added.