New Delhi: A fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places in Delhi will be withdrawn as COVID-19 cases declined. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is expected to issue a notification in this regard on October 5, Wednesday.Also Read - Explainer: Will Your Current Smartphone Give You 5G Experience?

The decision to withdraw the fine was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). For the unversed, A Rs 500 penalty for not wearing mask in public was reimposed by the city authorities this April due to rising Covid cases. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Run 179 Special Trains Till Chhath Puja For Festive Season | Details Here

However, the health ministry has advised caution in view of multiple festivals and likely mass gatherings across the country. Dr Rajendra Singh, a member of NDMA, came up with a suggestion that wearing of masks be continued up to November 15 in view of coming festivals. Also Read - Attention Vehicle Owners: Your Vehicle's Registration May Get Suspended If You Don't Have Pollution Certificate