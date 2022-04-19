New Delhi: Amid a sudden surge in COVID cases, the Delhi government has sent samples (taken from people who had tested positive for COVID-19 across the national capital) for genome sequencing to find if any new variant, like XE, has circulated in the city or not. Government sources reportedly said that the results of the genome sequencing are expected in a week.Also Read - Delhi Will Take Advice Of Experts To Tackle Increasing COVID Cases, Says Sisodia Ahead of DDMA Meet

For the unversed, Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases positivity rate in the last few days. The city on Monday recorded 501 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 7.72 per cent while no death was reported. With these new cases, the city’s infection tally has risen to 18,69,051 while the death toll stood at 26,160.

DDMA’s Crucial Meeting Tomorrow

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a crucial meeting on Wednesday to review the current situation in the national capital. Chaired by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, the meeting has been convened to discuss the mandatory use of face masks and the hybrid mode of offline and online teaching for school children. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, and senior officers of the departments concerned are expected to attend the key meeting.

‘Learn to Live With COVID-19’

Speaking to reporters ahead of the key meet, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said we all have to live with the virus and added that the government will take the advice of the experts to tackle the increasing cases in Delhi. “We have to learn to live with COVID-19 as it will stay in some capacity; we will take strict action if it increases more. For now, there’s no need to panic. The counts are incoming, so we have a meeting with experts & DDMA on April 20”, news agency ANI quoted Sisodia as saying.