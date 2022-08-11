New Delhi: Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in Covid cases for past few days. The spike in the patients have put the authorities on high alert. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is being followed in their respective jurisdictions. The government has directed DMs of 11 revenue districts to increase drives to issue challans in case people are not following social distancing norms.Also Read - Delhi Schools Witness Spike In Cases Of Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease. Check Symptoms, Treatment Of Contagious Flu

The experts, on the other hand, have noted that people becoming carefree towards maintaining social distancing norms was behind the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the capital. Also Read - Maskup Delhi! Omicron's New Sub-Variant With More Transmissibility Detected Amid Spike in Cases

“We are keeping a very close watch on the COVID-19 graph of the national capital. Strict directions have been issued to all the concerned departments and officials to ensure the adequacy of all the facilities and supplies at the hospitals. Also Read - Amid Rise In COVID Case, More Transmissible Omicron Sub-Variant Detected In Delhi's LNJP Hospital; Alert Sounded

“We’re implementing all possible measures to prevent the spread of the infection. At the same time, we also appeal to the citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in public and keep a check on their health,” official added.

In the last 10 days, the national capital recorded 19,760 COVID cased and 40 infection-related fatalities. Plus, there has been a nearly 50% rise in the number of containment zones.

Delhi Covid Tally

Delhi’s daily Covid tally jumped again on Tuesday as 2,495 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, while seven patients died and 1,466 others recovered from the viral disease, according to the health department’s bulletin.

With the latest figures, the national capital’s caseload climbed to 19,73,394 cases, including 26,343 deaths, 19,38,545 recoveries and 8,506 active cases. The daily positivity rate on Tuesday was at 15.41 per cent, compared to 17.85 per cent on Monday, the highest since January 21.

Delhi Mandates Wearing of Mask:

The Delhi government has made wearing of face mask/cover in all public places mandatory.

According to the notice issued by the Additional District Magistrate office of South Delhi, wearing masks in all public areas is now mandatory, and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those who are seen without their facemasks in such areas. However, the fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.