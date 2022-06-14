Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: In a matter of concern, Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,118 Covid cases, which is 82 per cent more than yesterday’s cases. Apart from this, the national capital also reported two Covid deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 6.50 per cent.Also Read - Delhi's Iconic Sarojini And Lajpat Nagar Markets to be Redeveloped Soon. Deets Inside

Notably, Delhi had on May 11 last recorded more than one thousand cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent and one death. And, it is a matter of concern that Delhi for the fifth consecutive day is reporting over 600 cases in a day. Also Read - Najafgarh Drain or Najafgarh Eco Park? Delhi to Get its New Eco-Tourism Spot Soon

With the new cases, Delhi’s tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 19,14,530 and the death toll stands at 26,223, the health department said in its latest bulletin. Also Read - Lingering Power Outage In Several Parts In Delhi; Chattarpur Among The Areas Hit

On Monday, the national capital reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 7.06 per cent.

The city had on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate was at 4.35 per cent.

Has COVID fourth wave started in Delhi?

Although, it is officially not announced that the COVID fourth wave has started in the national capital but the locals fear that it may soon start as the city is reporting increasing number of cases on daily basis for past days now.

The COVID-19 positivity rate has gone past the four per cent-mark again after nearly a month. On May 10, the city had recorded 1,118 cases and one death, while the positivity rate was at 4.38 per cent.

Delhi issues guidelines for districts

Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Delhi administration on Monday issued guidelines for districts and asked the district administrations to restart random tests at public spots, expand the booster vaccination net and focus enforcing mitigation measures like masking and distancing, HT reported.

In the meantime, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was supposed to review the city’s Covid-19 preparedness after he took office last month.

Last week, Delhi Chief secretary Naresh Kumar took stock of the situation and asked officials to take containment measures, increase monitoring and encourage people to get vaccinated.

A district official told HT the district administrations have been asked to penalise those violating masking and distancing norms. “We are going to increase enforcement in crowded spots like markets or bus terminals…We are also planning to start random testing at public places,” the official added.