Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: For the past few days, the national capital has been witnessing a steep rise in COVID cases. Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,495 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities, the health department said. The city saw 1,372 infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21.Also Read - Should Delhi Close Schools Amid Spike in Covid Cases? Here's What Experts Suggest

On January 21, the positivity rate stood at 18.04 per cent. The fresh cases on Tuesday came out of 16,187 COVID-19 tests, the health department bulletin stated. Also Read - 'Welfare Schemes Radically Transformed Lives', AAP On Freebies PIL; Alleges 'Petitioner Linked To BJP'

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi’s caseload increased to 19,73,394 and the death toll to 26,343, it said. Also Read - Delhi Witnesses Rising Coronavirus Cases, Should You be Worried? Here’s What CM Kejriwal Says

The city on Saturday recorded 2,311 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent and one fatality. On Friday, it logged 2,419 cases with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two people died due to the disease.

Has COVID fourth wave started in Delhi?

Even as experts have not said anything on the COVID fourth wave in the national capital, the local believe that the Fourth Wave has started as the city is witnessing more than 2000 cases on a daily basis.

On Thursday, the city saw 2,202 cases with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent and four deaths. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent and five fatalities.

Omiron Variants found in Delhi

Not just the coronavirus cases, Delhi also has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron that are highly transmissible.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

Kejriwal says not to panic

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there is no need to panic as most new cases were mild in nature. He also said his government is keeping a close watch on the situation.

“Covid cases are rising. We are keeping watch on it and whatever steps needed will be taken. But most cases are mild and there is no need for panic,” the chief minister told reporters here.