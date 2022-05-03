Delhi Covid Fourth Wave Latest Update: Even as the national capital is witnessing a spurt in COVID cases, most of the experts are of opinion that a new COVID wave has not started in Delhi. And they suggest that people should not let their guard down and keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection.Also Read - One Confirmed Case Of XE Variant Detected In India, But No Cluster So Far, Says INSACOG

Speaking to news agency PTI, eminent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya said the test positivity rate is stagnant and it means the infection is spreading at the same rate and there is no wave.

However, Lahariya said that there is a subtle change in the hospitalization rate which also proves that there is no wave. He said the absolute numbers have no meaning and the number of cases will be more if you do more tests.

What are parameters of a new wave?

According to Dr Lahariya, the main parameter is the hospitalization rate and the mortality rate that determines a new wave. “Therefore, we should not worry too much about the test positivity rate and the absolute number of cases as the main parameter is the hospitalization rate and the mortality rate,” he said.

Dr Lahariya also emphasised that there is no need of any mandated intervention and a calibrated approach must be adopted it is advisable for people to wear masks in public indoor settings, people should get vaccinated and high-risk individuals should take more precautions.

Here’s what experts advise?

Dr Lahariya said the general public should understand that the virus is still in circulation,a nd hence, they need to wear masks on their own and it should not be mandated by the government.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s national task force on coronavirus, told news agency PTI that the test positivity rate not going up suggests it is not like the inferno sparked by the Delta variant.

He said it is too early for a large wave to happen, but all must keep basic mitigation measures in place without compromising economic activity. He urged all to keep a mask on when they enter any indoor space, there is no exception to that.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head, community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital, told PTI that the positivity rate is high in Delhi because authorities are conducting focused testing only those who have symptoms are undergoing tests.

However, he said there are many more cases in the community but these are very mild. “Because the absolute number of tests is less, the number of cases is also low. So, there isn’t a definitive curve which could project a way in the capital,” he said.

It must be noted that the national capital is witnessing a rise in COVID cases since April 20 and the test positivity rate has remained between four percent and seven percent since April 16.

However, the hospitalisation rate so far has been low, accounting for less than three percent of the total active cases, government data showed. At present, only 178 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,490 are recuperating in home isolation.