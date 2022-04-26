New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday reported 1204 new COVID-19 cases, 863 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours while the active caseload is 4508 whereas. On Monday, the National Capital had registered over 1000 cases of Covid-19 for the fourth day in a row, thus making it 1000 plus cases for February 10.Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Bhalaswa Dumpyard | Watch

The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation across Delhi has seen an over six-fold jump from 11 to 24 April, according to official data. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: South Delhi Most Affected. Check Areas-Wise Cases Here

Meanwhile, Delhi’s R-Value crossed 2 this week, showing an IIT study. Also Read - 'There Could be Panic if 4th Wave Hits Uttar Pradesh', Warns Akhilesh Yadav Amid Rising Cases

The R-value, which indicates the spread of COVID-19, was recorded at 2.1 in Delhi this week, according to an analysis by IIT-Madras. It means that every infected person is infecting two others in the national capital. The ‘R’ or reproductive value indicates the number of people an infected person can spread the disease to, and a pandemic is considered to end if this value goes below one.

Amid the rising COVID cases in Delhi, an analysis of the district-wise breakup of cases revealed that South Delhi is the worst affected district as it adds every second infection to the city’s tally.

South Delhi, which comprises South and South East districts, has been recording a maximum number of coronavirus cases.

Covid in India: Top Updates