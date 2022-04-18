New Delhi: The national capital has been witnessing a spike in covid cases over the last few days. Delhi logged 517 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent while no death was reported. With these new cases, the city’s infection tally has risen to 18,68,550 while the death toll stood at 26,160. However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday said, “Though the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Delhi, it is not an alarming situation as rate of hospitalisation is low.”Also Read - Section 144 Imposed In Ghaziabad Till June 10 Amid Rising Covid Cases, Face Masks Must

Delhi has been witnessing a rising trend in daily COVID-19 cases positivity rate. However, the positivity rate on Sunday reduced to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday. The city had on Saturday recorded 461 Covid cases and two deaths while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent.

Section 144 Imposed In Ghaziabad Till June 10 Amid Rising Covid Cases

Meanwhile, the authorities on Monday imposed Section 144 in UP's Ghaziabad till June 10. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a public space. Strict action will be taken against the violators of norms, police said. The regulations have been imposed from April 16 to June 10.

Earlier today, the authorities had also made face masks mandatory in public places. “In view of an increase in Covid cases, wearing face masks in public places is mandatory in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow,” Uttar Pradesh Government said.

Full List of Districts Where Masks Are Mandatory

Gautam Budh Nagar Ghaziabad Hapur Meerut Bulandshahr Baghpat Lucknow

In the last 24 hours, 65 new Covid cases have been confirmed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 20 in Ghaziabad and 10 in Lucknow, the official said, adding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered “close monitoring” of the situation. In view of the improving COVID-19 situation, the Uttar Pradesh government had given relaxation in wearing face mask earlier this month.