New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday witnessed a major spike in the covid cases. The national capital reported over 82 per cent single-day rise in Covid cases, at 1,118 against 614 recorded on the previous day, while there were two more deaths. Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly dropped to 6.50 per cent, while the number of active cases has also risen to 3,177.Also Read - Is Delhi Heading Towards COVID Fourth Wave? City Records 1,118 Cases; 82% More Than Yesterday

Owing to the massive spike in the cases, the district authorities decided to ramp up measures to contain the spike in the numbers. The authorities have deployed more people for monitoring home isolation cases, restocking medicines and aggressive contact tracing to identify affected areas. Also Read - In Delhi, Air Pollution Can Reduce Life Span By Almost 10 years: Study

According to a government doctor posted in the west district, they have directed all public health centres in the district to increase the number of teams deployed for monitoring home isolation cases. Also Read - Maharashtra: Amid Rising Covid Numbers, Mumbai Reports Cases of Omicron BA.4, BA.5

“We have issued an order to increase the number of teams and have sought a report from them on it. We have also sought information from them on the available stocks of COVID-19 medicines and also if the stocks of any medications are running out. If there is a shortage of any medicines, we will put in the request with the DGHS,” he said.

The official also said that health teams that interact with the patients have been asked to take minute details about travel history, location of offices and all the areas where the patient had visited three to four days before testing positive.

“After getting details like the location of the office and all the areas where the patient visited, we will be studying the COVID-19 trend there,” he asserted.

The official also shared that they have also reviewed the status of the hospital beds, including those with oxygen and ventilator facilities.

“Despite the spike in cases, the hospitalisation rate is low. People with comorbidities are getting hospitalised and there are also instances where trauma patients or those coming for treatment of other illnesses turn out to be positive for the infection,” he added.

Here are some of the key details: